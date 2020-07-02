‘American Horror Story’: Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman won’t be returning for season 10

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman has revealed that he won’t be returning for season 10 of American Horror Story.

Speaking in a new interview, the Canada’s Drag Race judge explained that after starring in American Horror Story: Apocalypse as Andre Stevens he won’t be back for the anthology show’s 10th season.

“I haven’t been in talks to return for a later season,” he told Digital Spy. “It was an incredible opportunity, working on Apocalypse with insanely talented actors. Having the opportunity to work with Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates and Joan Collins? It was beyond having a dream come true.

Advertisement

“At this point, as much as I have been blessed to have the acting career that I’ve had… I find much more satisfaction through the blessing of being able to be myself.

“So having a platform like Canada’s Drag Race or my podcast, Conversations With Others, or other projects like that – that’s where my attention is, and that’s where my energy is going at this point.”

Bowyer-Chapman also revealed that he has a new film on the way.

“I do have a new film coming out this summer – a horror-thriller that I star in called Spiral,” he said. “That’s coming out this summer on Shudder, and it has a very similar energy to that of American Horror Story. But truthfully, I’m so sensitive! I’m such a sensitive person.”

Meanwhile, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has teased development on season 10 via an Instagram post.

Advertisement

Filming was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Murphy said the plan is still “to start shooting later this summer.”

In reference to a joke made online that the current pandemic feels like a season of American Horror Story, Murphy responded, “I’m so sorry,” on his post. The showrunner then invited fans to guess what the next season would be about, which has until now kept plot details under wraps.