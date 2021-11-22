‘Attack On Titan’ final season to stream on Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation

The streaming details of the anticipated final season of hit anime series Attack On Titan have been announced.

The final chapter in the popular anime series is scheduled to premiere in early January next year in Japan. Now, it has been revealed that international fans will be able to stream the show on the same day as its weekly Japanese premiere – albeit via different streaming platforms. The first episode lands January 9, 2022.

Crunchyroll has confirmed that it will stream the final season of Attack On Titan with subtitles in eight languages for fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Russia.

#BREAKING NEWS: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 is Coming Soon to Crunchyroll! 🔥 ✨MORE: https://t.co/5tjRvaMAI7 pic.twitter.com/4qMuGusoOd — Crunchyroll @ Anime NYC! 🌇 (@Crunchyroll) November 19, 2021

Advertisement

Funimation will stream the series for fans in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and New Zealand.

NEWS: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Unveils New Visual Ahead of January Premiere ⚔️ Read on: https://t.co/Ytw0r5jfZB pic.twitter.com/HeENrLFsUc — Funimation (@Funimation) November 14, 2021

Per a CBR report, Hulu will also stream the final season of Attack On Titan alongside Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The upcoming final instalment of the long-running anime series, which launched in 2013, will witness the conclusion to the post-apocalyptic world of giant humanoids called Titans. Meanwhile, the original manga series – which the anime version was adapted from – concluded in April.

Advertisement

Last week, the show’s production committee issued an apology to fans over a controversy stemming from the intended sale of Eldian armbands as merchandise. The armband – which is yellow in colour and adorned with a star symbol – was pulled from sale over comparisons to Nazi imagery, Anime News Network reported.