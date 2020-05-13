BBC shares images of TV show sets to use as Zoom chat backgrounds

The BBC has shared a trove of more than 100 images of well-known sets from iconic British shows for people to use during their video chat meetings.

Images available from the archive include multiple incarnations of Doctor Who’s TARDIS, Vyvyan, Rick, Neil and Mike’s home from The Young Ones, Eastenders, Absolutely Fabulous, Blackadder, Fawlty Towers and Strictly Come Dancing, among others.

“Who hasn’t wanted to host a pub quiz from the Queen Vic, conduct a job interview from the confines of Fletch’s cell, or catch up with friends and family from the bridge of the Liberator in Blake’s 7?” the archive’s webpage reads.

The full archive of images is available from the BBC’s website here.

Recently, the BBC announced it would be looking at ways it could place actors, presenters, directors and crew members into long-term isolation in order to continue filming programmes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The solution was offered up by the head of BBC drama commissioning, Piers Wenger, who suggested “it could be one of the only ways to get new shows made if social distancing rules remain in place for the rest of 2020” after the pandemic shut down much of the TV industry.

Wenger explained that the solution would mean teams would be able to resume production on scripted favourites like Eastenders, Strictly Come Dancing and certain high-end dramas.