All eight seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’ have been embroidered into a 90-metre tapestry

It took a team of 30 to complete the epic homage

A 90-metre tapestry featuring embroidered imagery from Game of Thrones has been put on display in a Belfast museum – see images below.

In an epic homage to the popular TV series, the tapestry was put together by a team of 30 volunteers and depicts the fantasy saga through the use of glistening threads of red and gold. It is currently on display at the Ulster Museum.

“From King Joffrey’s golden crown to Daenerys’ shimmering white and silver hair, threads of metallic, cotton and silk yarns bring vibrancy and lustre to the most popular television series of all-time,” the museum’s website states.

Game of Thrones, which first aired in 2011, was produced and predominantly filmed in studios in Belfast and in the Northern Irish countryside.

Speaking to The Guardian, Valerie Wilson, costume and textiles curator at National Museums Northern Ireland, said tapestry was an ideal storytelling device.

“The length of the tapestry allows the story to unfold, so in many ways it’s the perfect medium for telling the story of the Game of Thrones project.”

Styled in the manner of the treasured Bayeux Tapestry – which depicts the 11th-century Norman conquest of England – the completed piece will be transported to France in September to hang near its predecessor.

“This tapestry references the Bayeux Tapestry in that it has a series of repeated icons through it,” said Wilson.

After completing series one to seven, the team is now working on stitching the eighth and final series.

According to a description on the museum’s website, the delicate embroidery was “designed by hand but weaved by a state-of-the-art machine and hand finished in Northern Ireland.” The linen used to form the background was sourced from Ferguson’s Irish Linen, one of the last surviving linen mills in Northern Ireland.

Featuring “blood red weddings, golden Lannister hair, emerald green wildfire, cold-blue White Walkers and jet black ravens,” the museum urges fans to admire the “chain stitch, split stitch, back stitch, running stitch and seed stitch” work as they stroll along the tapestry.

They add: “Please note: Due to the depiction of graphic scenes, viewing of the tapestry is not suitable for anyone under the age of 18.”

It is being reported that those contributing to the project – such as actors in the show – have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Take a look at some shots of the amazing yarn below:

Meanwhile, HBO have announced that they’re in the process of creating a new Game Of Thrones mobile game.

The TV giants have teamed up with Behaviour Interactive for a new game called Beyond The Wall.