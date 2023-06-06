Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, 2PM’s Junho clash in ‘King the Land’ trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, King the Land.

King the Land follows the story of Gu Won (2PM‘s Lee Junho), the charming and intelligent heir to a chaebol who is suddenly caught in the middle of an inheritance tug-of-war. Meanwhile, there’s Cheon Sa-rang (Girls’ Generation‘s YoonA), a simple girl who is happy to just land a job at King Hotel, owned by Gu Won’s family.

The new trailer for King the Land opens with Sa-rang meeting Gu Won for the first time, where she cheerfully welcomes him as the company new director to his chagrin.

In a separate scene, we see Gu Won telling Sa-rang: “Don’t smile”, to which she responds with, “Just think of it as my uniform”. But undeterred, Gu Won goes a step further: “If you smile, you’re fired.”

Over the course of the trailer, the two lead characters constantly clash whenever they meet, leading to a friend of Gu Won’s to comment: “One would think you have a crush on kind Ms Sa-rang.”

King The Land is set to premiere June 17 on South Korean network JTBC. The K-drama will also be available on streaming platforms Netflix and TVING in select regions.

King the Land will be Junho’s first role in a K-drama series since the acclaimed historical drama The Red Sleeve, which ran from November 2021 to January 2022. Meanwhile, YoonA’s previously appeared in the MBC/Disney+ series Big Mouth.

Aside from King The Land, Netflix is also set to debut around 30 Korean titles this year, including monster thriller Gyeongseong Creature and season two of apocalyptic horror series Sweet Home.