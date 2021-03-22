Matthew McConaughey looks set to reprise his breakout role from A Time To Kill for a new sequel miniseries.

The Oscar-winner played defence attorney Jake Brigance in the hit 1996 film, which itself was based on the novel by John Grisham.

The rights to the writer’s sequel novel A Time For Mercy have now been acquired by HBO, Deadline reports, with plans to produce an eight to 10-episode miniseries based on it and McConaughey in final negotiations to reprise his role.

The original film follows Brigance as he defends a Black man accused of murdering two white men who raped his 10-year-old daughter, which turns the small town into a boiling pot of tension.

A Time For Mercy sees the character in the middle of a divisive trial, acting as an attorney for a timid 16-year-old boy accused of murdering a local deputy. While many want a swift trial and death penalty, Brigance discovers more to the story and puts his career and his family’s safety on the line.

McConaughey previously promoted A Time For Mercy when the novel was published last year, sharing a picture on his Instagram of himself reading it.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, McConaughey revealed he was weighing-up a run for governor of Texas, admitting the potential bid was “a true consideration”.

“I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role?” he told the podcast series The Balanced Voice.