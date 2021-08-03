Netflix to follow first civilian mission to space in new docuseries next month

Netflix has announced new documentary series Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space, which will send four civilians into space.

The new show will be the streaming giant’s first project following people in almost real-time, mapping the preparation and execution of the mission.

“This September, four civilians will launch into space for a three-day trip orbiting Earth,” Netflix wrote in a statement announcing the new show on Twitter.

“Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space — the first Netflix documentary series to cover an event in near real-time — will premiere in five parts leading up to and following the mission.”

Countdown will follow Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit which is set to launch on September 15.

The three-day flight will be privately operated by SpaceX, and crew members will include pilot Jared Isaacman, alongside Hayley Arceneaux, Christopher Sembroski, and Sian Proctor.

Netflix has not confirmed a specific date for Countdown to air – stay tuned for updates as they come in.

