Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Prince Andrew are among the latest puppets unveiled for the BritBox relaunch of satirical current events programme Spitting Image.

New portraits of the caricatures show the Prime Minister smiling with his famous blonde mop of hair, while his chief adviser Cummings is portrayed with a seemingly enlarged head. Prince Andrew, meanwhile, sports a tartan coat with a paisley neckerchief.

The reboot, which was announced in March, will air on BritBox later this year after a 23-year break. The show originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996, attracting 15 million viewers at its peak.

Advertisement

It’s the first original commission announced by BritBox UK, the streaming service launched by the BBC and ITV, PA reports.

Joining Johnson, Cummings and the Duke of York are joined by puppets of Donald Trump, Beyoncé, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Vladimir Putin, Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk, RuPaul, Adele and James Corden.

Avalon, the production house behind The Russell Howard Hour, Taskmaster, Catastrophe and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, is helming the project.

The revived Spitting Image will be available to stream exclusively on BritBox in Autumn 2020. A second season will follow in 2021.