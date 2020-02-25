The Walking Dead showrunner has responded to criticisms about the show being too visually dark since the mid-season premiere of season 10.

The new backlash arose following a scene in the new episode in which Daryl, Carol and co. walk through a dark cave which many viewers struggled to see.

“Great so first 10 mins basically looking at a black screen….. can’t see anything!” tweeted one fan. Many shared the sentiment, with another saying, “Can’t see anything in this episode. Anyone got any night vision goggles?”

Can’t see anything in this episode. Anyone got any night vision goggles? @WalkingDead_AMC #TheWalkingDead — Alex Pegg (@alex_pegg) February 24, 2020

Showrunner Angela Kang opened up about the aesthetic decisions on the show. “We do consider darkness when we go through lighting on set or the final color process on the episode before it airs,” Kang told Business Insider.

“Our [director of photography] conducted camera tests on the caves and our post production team (in conjunction with the DP) created test looks for the final color/darkness levels,” Kang continued. “I reviewed both and hope/believe we came to a good balance of darkness and visibility.”

Kang acknowledged fans had been sharing concerns for a few years. “We have received occasional complaints throughout the years that certain scenes are too dark for some people,” the producer said, “But I swear we’re not trying to make anything too dark to enjoy!”

The second half of season 10 of The Walking Dead aired on February 23 in the US. A spin-off series is in the works, due for release later this year.