Was Arya Stark actually dead in the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’?

A bizarre new Game of Thrones fan theory has suggested that Arya Stark was actually dead in the show’s divisive final season.

The eighth and last season saw GoT fans firmly divided in opinion – with some criticising the pacing and characterisation as it hurtled towards the end.

However, one stand-out moment came when Arya Stark stabbed The Night King, decimating his army of the dead in the process.

Now, a new theory has offered the most unlikely of suggestions: What if Arya was dead after all?

The Reddit theory goes back to the show’s fifth and sixth seasons when Arya learnt to fight alongside the Faceless Men in Braavos, taking the faces of those she has killed to wear in future battles.

As training progressed, she becomes mortal enemies with The Waif – who is eventually killed by Arya as their rivalry intensifies.

But the Reddit theory posits that Arya may have actually died at The Waif’s hand, and it was in fact her wearing Arya’s face in the final two seasons.

Want proof? Well, the theory states Arya was driven by her desire to kill the people who wronged her family since the show’s second season. At the top of her list were Cersei Lannister and The Hound, two figures who brought untold pain to Arya and her family.

But with both The Hound and Cersei failing to make it onto Arya’s kill list altogether, it’s suggested that the Waif was really responsible for killing The Night King.

“She had a list of people to kill, that was supposed to later serve as a sacrifice to the many faced God,” the theory states.

“In the books, she never gave up on this list. In the series, she got to the Red Keep and the Hound turned her away, telling her to be safe, because it was dangerous to hunt Cersei. It reminded me of how The Hound was on her list too… This just reinforces my Arya is the Waif theory.”

