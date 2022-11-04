Who is on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ this week?

Stars from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and My Policeman are set to appear on this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Last week, Taylor Swift, Eddie Redmayne, former Lioness Alex Scott and Bono all appeared on the show, with the latter promoting his new memoir Surrender.

Who are the guests on The Graham Norton Show?

For this week’s episode (November 4), Paul Mescal will be on the show for the film Aftersun, about a daughter who reflects on the relationship with her idealistic father.

Michaela Coel and Winston Duke will also be on the show ahead of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to be released on November 11. The sequel comes after the death of Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer in 2020, who played T’Challa in the original.

Joining them is comedian Richard Ayoade and Emma Corrin (The Crown), who stars opposite Harry Styles in My Policeman.

The show’s musical guest is Loyle Carner, who was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2017 for his debut album ‘Yesterday’s Gone’. His third studio album, ‘Hugo’, was released last month.

In a four-star review of ‘Hugo‘, NME wrote: “Sonically, it’s his most polished record yet. London producer kwes delivers a soulful, melancholic sound that helps Carner move from dynamic, multi-syllabic storytelling to a more honest, reflective voice.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One in the UK on Friday at 10.40pm. It will be available on BBC iPlayer following the broadcast.