Burna Boy at Glastonbury 2022 – the story of his set in stunning photos

Sunset on Glastonbury Saturday: there aren’t many better combinations than that, are there? The Other Stage’s decision to call on the world’s foremost afro-fusion star Burna Boy to perform just before yesterday’s headliner Megan Thee Stallion (June 25), then, was an inspired one, as he provided a sun-kissed performance to really get the night started.

READ MORE: The story of Glastonbury 2022 in glorious photos

The set came ahead of the arrival of Burna’s new album ‘Love, Damini’, which is out next weekend, so naturally, the viber-in-chief was in sparkling, joyous form. Here’s what went down at Burna Boy’s Other Stage set.

Introducing Burna Boy

Advertisement

Burna’s spritely live band The Outsiders set things off on the right foot, and they were joined by a set of vocalists dressed in white as they eased into the groove of Burna’s 2019 track ‘Gbona’.

No pyro, no party

There were fireworks when Burna delivered a crowd-uniting rendition of ‘Location’, his 2019 collaboration with Dave that featured on the latter’s 2019 album ‘Psychodrama’. Dave wasn’t in attendance, however – mind you, he had his very own Other Stage moment back in 2019…

All smiles from Burna

‘Last Last’, Burna’s latest single, naturally took pride of place in his setlist – NME heard plenty of shouts of “tune!” when this one cranked into life.

Are you not entertained?

Advertisement

Don’t be silly: Burna Boy never disappoints.

Surveying the masses

Despite the huge numbers of festivalgoers who were heading over to the Pyramid Stage in anticipation of Paul McCartney‘s historic headline set, Burna still commanded an impressively large audience given the competition.

Taking it all in

When you boss the stage like Burna did last night, it’s only fair that he allowed himself a brief pause to properly take in his very own big Glastonbury sunset moment. See you again on Worthy Farm soon, yeah?

Check back at NME here throughout the weekend for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.