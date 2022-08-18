Eight reasons to head to MEO Kalorama festival this summer

In partnership with MEO Kalorama

In a time when many music festivals have spent the last few years just fighting to survive, a brand new one is always a reason to celebrate. If you think you’ve got one more shindig in you, the inaugural MEO Kalorama is no doubt going to be a special one to close out this year’s festival season.

From September 1-3 this year in Lisbon, Portugal, MEO Kalorama is promising an experience that’s unique and unrepeatable – a festival where people can feel like they’ve travelled back in time to experience music with its “real meaning”. With headline performances from Arctic Monkeys, The Chemical Brothers and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, and other huge sets from the likes of Jessie Ware, Disclosure and Years & Years, it’s set to be a triumphant end of summer celebration. Here’s eight reasons to head to MEO Kalorama this September.

It’s a shiny new festival

Advertisement

The best thing about attending an inaugural festival is that it’s a totally new experience for everyone – no preconceptions and no expectation, just pure, unadulterated fun. Every festival has something unique to offer, so why not go ahead and find out what makes MEO Kalorama different? It’s the last big summer festival in Europe, meaning you can bask in the last of the hot weather before we head back into the dark, colder winter months.

The location offers the best of both worlds

MEO Kalorama is set to take place in Bela Vista Park (which translates to “beautiful view”), one of the largest open spaces in Lisbon. It’s situated on a farm away from the hustle and bustle of Portugal’s capital, but still a stone’s throw away from beautiful beaches and landmarks. That means you can also start the day with a trip to the beach, some sightseeing, or a very strong coffee to power you through from morning to night. That special kind of balance is rarely on offer at festivals.

Tickets are affordable

The purse strings might be getting tighter as we leave summer behind and gear up for the winter ahead, but fortunately, MEO Kalorama tickets are super affordable. The price for all three days is €145 (approximately £122), and a day ticket is €61 (£51). With the calibre of acts performing, it’s certainly a steal. You can get your tickets here.

There’s a massive line up on offer

Not only are The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwork set to open festivities with a bang, but Arctic Monkeys are headlining day two, as the Sheffield indie giants round off their first run of festival shows in over three years. Based on early reactions to this summer’s Monkeys gigs, each performance is set to be more epic than the last. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, meanwhile, will round up day three, and there’s also a host of indie gems performing across the weekend like Wigan four-piece The Lathums and Liverpool alt-rockers Crawlers.

Advertisement

Indulge in a brilliant selection of food and drinks

What’s a festival without a great selection of food options? MEO Kalorama are promising a wide variety of fresh food and drink options inside the grounds at an affordable price. When you’re not exploring the local cuisine, you can be sure to find delicious eateries in between sets.

Explore a truly vibrant European city

It’s hard to not fall head over heels for Lisbon. It’s the perfect city break that offers museums, gorgeous architecture and bustling nightlife, balanced out by peaceful parks and nearby beaches. You can expect to find the best coffee in town at the Copenhagen Coffee Lab & Bakery before you head into the festival, while another must-see is the Feira da Ladra antique and flea market at Campo de Santa Clara on Saturday morning. Who’s to say there’s no room for culture at a three-day festival?

Let’s not forget the unbeatable weather…

Hot weather on holiday always feels better, right? After weeks of relentless UK heatwaves, we’d all welcome Lisbon’s pleasant Mediterranean climate for a few days, where the closest beach is just 15 minutes by train away. But there’s plenty of options for a morning salty dip to clear the head along the shoreline of the Atlantic ocean, from Costa da Caparica’s sandy shores to the rugged Guincho beach, which you can get to in 30-40 minutes by car.

Fancy trying some world-famous custard tarts?

Did you even go to Lisbon if you didn’t try a Pasteis de Nata (or five)? A must-do experience is to visit the home of the worldwide famous custard tarts at its factory in Belém – it’s only right that you properly fuel up for three days of music and dancing. Just bring a few home for us, won’t you?

MEO Kalorama takes place from September 1-3 this year in Lisbon, Portugal. Tickets can be purchased here.