Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Lover’: release date, tracklist, and everything we know so far

The 'Reputation' follow-up will be here on August 23...

After two years away since the release of ‘Reputation’, Taylor Swift is about to return with seventh album ‘Lover’. Teased by a number of singles and interviews over the summer, the album looks set to be a real departure for Swift, and in it she promises some “really, really, really, really sad songs” but also speaks of a newfound confidence.

There is a whole host of information out there about ‘Lover’, but plenty more still to be revealed ahead of its release date. Here’s everything we know so far about the new album from Taylor Swift.

When is Taylor Swift’s new album released?

‘Lover’ will come out on August 23 via Republic Records.

Is there a tracklisting for ‘Lover’ yet?

There is! Less than a week before the release of ‘Lover’, Taylor shared details of the tracklisting on social media. At 18 tracks, it’s the longest of any of her albums.

What songs can we hear so far?

Taylor announced her comeback back in April, releasing ‘Me!’ featuring Panic at the Disco!’s Brendon Urie.

‘ME!’ has since been followed by ‘The Archer’, ‘You Need to Calm Down’ and most recently the album’s title track. On release day, though, there will still be fourteen(!) unheard tracks.

What has Taylor said about the new album?

Interviews around ‘Lover’ have been few and far between, but in the few things Taylor has said about the record, it appears that the album represents a new beginning to her, and also that it probably won’t be the happiest album of her career.

“There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning,” she told Vogue in August. “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in May, she accentuated the differences between ‘Lover’ and 2017’s ‘Reputation’, saying: “This time around I feel more comfortable being brave enough to be vulnerable, because my fans are brave enough to be vulnerable with me. Once people delve into the album, it’ll become pretty clear that that’s more of the fingerprint of this — that it’s much more of a singer-songwriter, personal journey than the last one.”

“There’s a lot of a lot on this album,” she continued. “I’m trying to convey an emotional spectrum. I definitely don’t wanna have too much of one thing. … You get some joyful songs and you get the bops, as they say.”

She goes on to reveal that ‘Lover’ has some “really, really, really, really sad songs,” but “not enough that you need to worry about me.”

Who is working with Taylor Swift on her new album?

Plenty of people, we’re sure, but one confirmed name working on ‘Lover’ is Jack Antonoff. The Bleachers man announced his involvement in track ‘The Archer’ upon its release, tweeting: “The archer is out, one of my favorite things taylor and i have done together. very simple. juno 6, dx 7 and linn kick. the things she is saying needed to be just held by a big wall of low end and arp. we made this one in california and it all happened in about 2 hours.”

Upon the release of the title track from ‘Lover’, he then went on to clarify the songwriting of the track. “lover the song out today,” he tweeted. “did this one entirely at electric lady in NYC. only laura sisk and taylor in the room. taylor wrote every stitch of this song and came in and played it for me – just a perfect moment to hear what she had done alone the night before”