‘Terminator: Dark Fate’: release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know so far

Arnie's back for the latest instalment of the iconic franchise

Like that iconic quote from the original movie, the Terminator franchise is back for another movie. Terminator 6, out later this year, will see the return of some classic characters as well as introducing some new faces that could bring the floundering series back to its best.

The latest:

James Cameron reveals new plot details

The official trailer is here!

Six new photos of the cast in character have been released by Paramount Pictures

When is Terminator 6 released?

Now shifted from its late November release date, fans will be able to watch the next chapter in the franchise from October 23 in the UK and November 1 in the US.

What’s it called?

Terminator 6’s official title has been confirmed as Terminator: Dark Fate. Fans had previously speculated it would be called Terminator: Phoenix after discovering cast members were referring to it as that. However, that was later revealed to only be a working title.

Who’s returning for Terminator 6?

It wouldn’t be a Terminator film without Arnold Schwarzenegger, who returns as an aging T-800 (just look at Salvation). He’ll be joined by Linda Hamilton, who is reprising her classic role of Sarah Connor for the first time since Judgement Day. The character of her son, John Connor, will feature in the movie too, although he’ll be played by a new actor in child star Jude Collie. Brett Azar, who starred in Genisys as a T-800, will also return.

Will there be any new characters?

Producer James Cameron has described the film as being about “handing off the baton to a new generation of characters” so you bet there will be. Among them are Dani Ramos, a young, working-class woman from Mexico City, played by Natalia Reyes. She’ll be joined by Diego Boneta, who appears as Dani’s brother, Miguel. Mackenzie Davis will also make her debut in the franchise as Grace, a “soldier assassin on a mission”, while Gabriel Luna will play a new Terminator assassin.

Do we know what the cast look like in character yet?

Yes. Paramount Pictures have released six images that profile the main ensemble cast. Natalia Reyes as Dani Ramos, Mackenzie Davis as Grace, Diego Boneta as Miguel Ramos, Gabriel Luna as the “soldier assassin” Terminator, Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800.

Is this the last time we’ll see Sarah Connor?

That comment from Cameron about Dark Fate seeing the baton passed on to a new generation has caused some speculation that it could also wave farewell to Linda Hamilton’s iconic character. She’s died before, of course, with Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines revealing she had lost a battle with cancer. Dark Fate could be an opportunity to give her more of a fitting death than fading away off-screen.

Is there a trailer yet?

Yes! And it looks awesome. Watch below:



A behind-the-scenes video was shared previously, which gives some insight into filming, if not the plot.



What happens in Terminator 6?

The film will pick up from Terminator 2: Judgement Day, ignoring the three films that have come in between. The plot details are scarce right now but Cameron recently told reporters that Schwarzenegger has “crossed over to the dark side.” He added that he’s a “different Terminator than you’ve ever seen before” and said Sarah Connor was “there to do battle.”

In a recent interview with Flicks And The City, Cameron expanded on the plot further adding: “‘I think, tonally, what makes this a direct sequel to T1 and T2 is as much about the tone as it is about the narrative: It’s R rated, it’s grim, it’s gritty, it’s fast, it’s intense, it’s very linear. The whole story takes place in 36 hours. It’s not this kind of grandiose, complex story. It’s just very focused on the characters, it’s very now, it’s very present and it’s just a fast white-knuckle ride.”

He added: “The principle of our movie is that there’s an inevitable conflict between humans and the intelligent machines that they make. And all [Sarah Connor has] done is kick the can down the road from her future back in the ’80s to our future now in 2019. Judgment Day is right around the corner, yet again. It’s an inevitability. So she’s kicked the can, she’s going to have to try to kick it again and again. The war never ends. So Sarah has become a Terminator hunter. She’s not waiting to be hunted by a Terminator, she hunts them. She’s figured out a way to be there when they pop through time and she just blows their shit away.”

As for the rest of it, we can assume given it follows Judgement Day that Skynet will still be on a mission to wipe out humanity. We’ll have to wait and see how that affects the rest of the storyline.

What happened in Terminator 2: Judgment Day?

John Connor is living with his foster parents in LA in 1995, after his mother Sarah was arrested and sent to a mental hospital for attempting to bomb a computer factory. Skynet, an artificial intelligence system that has control of the US’ nuclear missiles and is set to commence on a nuclear holocaust (judgment day) in 1997, sends a new Terminator T-1000 back in time from 2029 to kill John. However, future John has also sent a Terminator T-800 back to protect his past self.

Sarah escapes from hospital and, with John and T-800, embarks on a mission to kill Miles Bennett Dyson, the man who created Skynet. Eventually, the trio defeat Dyson and the T-1000, and thus halt judgment day.

Who’s directing it?

Deadpool’s Tim Miller will take the helm for his first Terminator movie. Whether he’ll bring any of the humour of the Marvel movie to things remains to be seen.

Will there be a Terminator 7?

It seems likely. Cameron has spoken about wanting to pursue a new “three-film arc” that would begin with Dark Fate, in which he’s aiming to reinvent the franchise. If all goes according to his plans, we’ll be not only getting a seventh instalment but an eighth as well.