Tate McRae announces debut album ‘I Used To Think I Could Fly’

Tate McRae has announced her debut album, ‘I Used To Think I Could Fly’. View the artwork below.

The record is set for release on May 27, and will feature previously released singles ‘She’s All I Wanna Be’, ‘Chaotic’, and ‘Feel Like Shit’. Her first studio full-length follows her 2021 EP, ‘Too Young To Be Sad’.

McRae is also set to kick off a tour in the UK and Ireland on June 12 at Manchester’s O2 Ritz. The singer will also be a special guest on Shawn Mendes’ 2022 tour. Check out ticket details, here.

Speaking to NME about her debut album last year, McRae said “I like to try to analyse structures of different albums and see what kind mine might be similar to,” naming the labyrinthine structure on Frank Ocean‘s ‘Blonde’ as a reference point, as well as Billie Eilish‘s debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ and ‘After Hours’ by The Weeknd.

“The cool thing about ‘Blonde’,” she said, “is that I don’t think I’ve heard one song that sounds anything the same to him and, you know, the cool part is it kind of just makes you want to push yourself.”

McRae also spoke about the expectations she’s faced since releasing her first song ‘One Day’ in 2017.

“I just want to work as hard as I can to live up to my own expectations and everyone else’s,” she told NME. “I guess it’s a bit of pressure but if you put your head down and work at it, you can kind of ignore those outside feelings of anxiety and stress. It’s just about indulging in your work and making sure that you’re doing the best that you can at all times.”