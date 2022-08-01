NME Radio Roundup 1 August 2022: Billie Eilish, Rina Sawayama and Jamie T

Last month global pop hero Billie Eilish surprise-dropped a brand new two-song EP ‘Guitar Songs’ – the artist’s first release since her unapologetic headlining set at Glastonbury in June.

In a glowing four-star review of her Glasto show, we declared her appearance as proof that the “Gen Z takeover of Glastonbury has begun”. By now, if Billie demands the mic, we listen. That’s why ‘30’, the first track off ‘Guitar Songs’, is a no-brainer addition to the NME Radio A List this week.

Also new to the NME Radio playlist are tunes from fresh faces and stalwarts alike, including Pip Millett’s new track, a cut from Jamie T’s new record, and the latest tunes from Rina Sawayama, Doechii and more.

Check out the rest of the new tracks on NME 1 and 2 below:

On the A List:

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.