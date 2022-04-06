‘Hotel Del Luna’ and ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ actors to appear in movie about a widow who is obsessed with K-dramas

Hotel Del Luna actors Yeo Jin-goo and Jung Dong-hwan plus Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor Kang Hyung-suk are due to appear in Ajoomma, an upcoming film about a widow’s obsession with K-dramas.

Produced by Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen of Ilo Ilo and Wet Season fame, Ajoomma is based on director He Shuming’s mother, per a Variety report, and is about a widow who is obsessed with Korean dramas and finds herself lost in Korea while trying to find her new life purpose.

Yeo, who besides Hotel Del Luna has also appeared in the K-dramas Start-Up and Beyond Evil and will star in the upcoming Link: Eat, Love, Kill, will guest-star in Ajoomma as himself. The roles of Kang, who has also appeared in Crash Landing On You, and cinema veteran Jung have not been detailed. Rounding out the cast for the film are Singaporean actors Hong Huifang and Shane Pow.

Chen said to Variety: “Ajoomma very nicely touches upon a phenomenon that has been taking place across Asia for over a decade – the fascination of middle-aged women across the region with South Korean culture and media”.

Chen made his directorial debut in 2013 with Ilo Ilo, followed by 2019’s Wet Season. Both films represented Singapore as official submissions to the Oscars for consideration in the International Feature Film category.

The film will mark Singaporean director He Shuming’s feature film directorial debut. He is best known for the short documentary Letters From The Motherland, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in 2017.

Ajoomma reportedly wrapped principal filming in Seoul earlier this year and is currently in its post-production phase, with a targeted release sometime between September and November.

Chen also working on the new movie We Are All Strangers, which will reunite him with actors Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler – both of whom starred in Ilo Ilo and Wet Season. The film will reportedly begin production this year.