‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ player puts original camera angles in the game

A proof-of-concept video has been published online showing what Final Fantasy 7 Remake could look like if it had the camera angles from the original game.

As published by Eurogamer, the video (which is embedded below) shows what the remake would look like if the classic fixed camera angles from the original game were used, instead of the modern over-the-shoulder third-person one.

​​”This is a proof-of-concept hopefully to inspire the modding community to make FF7R fully playable with classic PS1 FF7 Cameras,” reads the video description. “Note: I cut out the cutscenes (The mod should just go to the cutscene camera because a lot of lighting and placement swaps happen when the camera is away) Also, battles should also just return.”

The amount of hard work and dedication required to change the cutscenes and combat, which have both been built from the ground up by Square Enix in the new 3D style, by the modder here would be nothing short of incredible if done so already.

Whilst there’s no promise of this mod being released to the public, the fact that it works, and appears to do so very well, may just inspire others to fully realise the project at a later date. Also used in the footage is a mod that gives Cloud a more traditional look, namely bright-yellow hair and purple clothes, just like in the original. That mod can be found on Nexus Mods here.

The proof-of-concept apparently used photomode options created by Patreon user Otis_Inf, their photomode mods and other work can be found here.

Plenty of other weird, wonderful, and even useful mods have already been released for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, including one that has Cloud wear a dress for the whole game.

