Nintendo announces ‘The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ remaster for Switch

Nintendo has announced that a remaster for 2011’s The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword will be released for the Nintendo Switch this Summer.

The announcement was made during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday night (February 17). The remaster, titled The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, will release on July 16, and is available for pre-order now. It will feature enhanced visuals and include control updates to work with the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers.

Watch the trailer above.

The remaster will use a similar motion control system to the original 2011 Wii game: while in docked mode, players will be able to control Link’s sword with their right Joy-Con, and Link’s shield with the left Joy-Con. The game has also been reconfigured, however, to include a new button system for players who wish to experience The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD in handheld mode, or on the Switch Lite.

Nintendo also revealed specially-designed Skyward Sword Joy-Cons, which will launch alongside the game on July 16. The right control is themed after the Master Sword, while the left features a Hylian Shield motif.

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD chronicles the origins of the franchise, and the creation of the Master Sword itself. The original game was well received by critics upon its release, many of whom praised the game for its story and inventive controller system.

The upcoming remaster’s release on Nintendo Switch first leaked in August last year, when Amazon UK listed the port for Nintendo’s latest console on its website.

No news was shared for The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 during the Nintendo Direct presentation. More news surrounding the game is expected to revealed later this year, according to producer Eiji Aonuma.