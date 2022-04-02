Unity says Sony’s “PSVR 2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level”

Sony‘s upcoming, next-generation PlayStation VR 2 will apparently take VR gaming “to a whole new level,” according to Unity.

During Unity’s ‘Building Next-Gen Games for PSVR 2’ presentation at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), which was published on YouTube on March 29, it was explained how the Unity Platform and graphics tools are used to build PSVR 2 experiences, as well as how it optimizes project performance (via GamesRadar).

The presentation also offered some insight on what players can expect from Sony’s upcoming VR console, with the senior product manager at Unity, Bria Williams, providing a comment.

“PSVR 2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to immerse themselves into game worlds like never before”, said Williams.

The presentation also dived into the PSVR’s features, including its 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering, headset feedback, its OLED display, and frame rates – with Williams explaining how each feature provides immersion in the VR gaming experiences.

“Headset feedback amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player,” said Williams. It’s created by a single built in-motor with vibrations that add a tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience.

“Experiences can be built to enable players to feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward.”

Sony revealed a brand new look at the PSVR 2’s Sense controllers and headset back in February. The design will feature a circular orb shape that represents the 360-degree view that players feel in VR, ergonomic detailing, an adjustable scope, and more.

