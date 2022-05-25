‘V Rising’ comes to Linux and Steam Deck as it sells a million copies

V Rising is now playable on Linux and Steam Deck consoles, while developer Stunlock Studios has announced the vampire survival game has sold 1million copies.

Since finding runaway success on PC, V Rising is now available for Linux and Steam Deck fans to play, as the latest “bleeding-edge” beta version of Proton Experimental has introduced compatibility.

As explained by GamingOnLinux, to jump into the game on Linux or Steam Deck, players should navigate to Proton Experimental in their Steam library, go into the ‘Betas’ tab in Properties, and opt into the “bleeding-edge” beta.

From there, go to V Rising‘s Properties, select Compatibility, and choose Proton Experimental. This will allow players to jump into V Rising on their platform of choice.

As V Rising comes to alternate PC platforms, the game’s enormous success has been celebrated by the developer. Yesterday (May 24), Stunlock Studios revealed that V Rising has sold an impression million copies, a milestone that’s made all the more impressive considering the game only launched on May 17.

“1,000,000 vampires have risen from their slumber! Thank you all for being part of this achievement,” shared Stunlock Studios.

V Rising‘s initial success has made it one of the most-played games on Steam this week. As tracked on SteamDB, the survival game is currently in Steam’s top ten most played games, and already has a record 150,645 concurrent players.

For anyone who hasn’t picked V Rising up yet, the game’s Steam page shares what to expect:

“Awaken as a weakened vampire after centuries of slumber. Hunt for blood to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to survive. Rebuild your castle and convert humans into your loyal servants in a quest to raise your vampire empire. Make allies or enemies online or play solo locally, fend off holy soldiers, and wage war in a world of conflict.”

NME recently tried the game out as part of our Unfinished Business series, and found that “Stunlock Studios is already onto a winner, and if the developer can expand the game as it plans to (and properly nail that vampire premise) it could even be knocking on Valheim‘s window as the premier survival adventure.”

