‘Vampire Survivors’ was Steam Deck’s most-played game last month

The Steam Deck‘s most-played game for the month of August was the roguelike shoot ’em up Vampire Survivors.

According to the recently released Steam Deck statistics that were shared on Twitter last night (August 31), Vampire Survivors was the most-played game on Valve’s handheld device in August.

Elsewhere in last month’s top 10 list, the shoot ’em up was followed by Cult Of The Lamb which launched on August 11 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, as well as Elden Ring, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and Stardew Valley.

Other games include No Man’s Sky, Hades, free-to-play brawler MultiVersus, Skyrim Special Edition, and Monster Hunter Rise. It’s worth noting that several of these games are already massively popular on Steam, so it’s reasonable that they would be played on the Steam Deck as well.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was also released on Steam on August 12 and was made it quickly became Sony’s second-biggest PC launch after God Of War.

The Steam Deck was released on February 25 for those who made reservations. Now, the number of Steam Deck order invites are being increased again with the newest batch of emails.

On August 30, Valve also announced the latest milestone for the Steam Deck, revealing that the console had passed 5,000 tested Verified and Playable titles on the device.

The company also recently confirmed the first of many handheld PCs it has planned. “Steam Deck represents the first in a new category of Steam handheld gaming PCs,” reads the company’s statement in a booklet reads.

In other news, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that future Call Of Duty titles will launch on PlayStation the same day they are released on Xbox.