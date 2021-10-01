‘Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters’ trailer shows turn-based Chaos purging

A new gameplay trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters arrived yesterday (September 30), showcasing a turn-based Warhammer game that has players take on Chaos at a strategic level.

The trailer follows units of the Grey Knights as they battle hordes of Chaos-aligned units in an XCOM-style game. Within combat, units have the option of using guns or melee weapons to take down foes, though the trailer also displays a friendly unit using the environment to kill multiple enemies.

Advertisement

Outside of the turn-based combat mechanics, players will also manage and upgrade their base to ensure everything runs smoothly between operations. Again, this seems to be very similar to XCOM, as resources like power need to be upgraded and constructed to manage extra facilities built within the ship. There’s also different research that can be conducted, with one type – conducting an autopsy on a defeated enemy – glimpsed in the trailer.

The characters that make up the Grey Knights can be upgraded and customised with different loadouts and abilities. Loadouts include a usable item like a grenade, as well as a ranged and melee weapon. Each of these characters will fall into one of four different “standard and hero classes”, according to the Steam page.

Also on the Steam page, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters warns that the choices players make will result in either saving or abandoning entire planets. Enemies will also adapt and mutate throughout the course of the game, “giving them new attacks and abilities” that must be contended with.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is currently set to launch some time in 2022.

In other news, a report published today (October 1) states that Konami is set to revive Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania and Silent Hill. The report states that games for all three of these major franchises are already in the works, including multiple Silent Hill games.