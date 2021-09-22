Xbox Series X|S brings back old Xbox 360 gamerpics

Microsoft is bringing back old gamerpics to the Xbox Series X|S with a new option to use Xbox 360 pics on your new console.

Before now, upgrading to a shiny new gamerpic on your Xbox Series X|S meant losing your old, outdated gamerpics forever. But now, Microsoft is testing a new feature that allows you to get them back.

“I know a bunch of you were asking for a way to go back to your Xbox 360 gamerpic,” said Microsoft developer Eden Marie on Twitter (via eurogamer). “If you’re an Alpha Skip Ahead Insider, you may need to reboot your console, but starting today, you’ll find a new option in your ‘change gamerpic’ screen.”

Hey all, I know a bunch of you were asking for a way to go back to your Xbox 360 gamerpic. Exploration Time to the rescue! If you're an Alpha Skip Ahead Insider, you may need to reboot your console, but starting today you'll find a new option in your "change gamerpic" screen. pic.twitter.com/YWijIJR2HE — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) September 21, 2021

For now, the new feature is only available to a small group of testers in the Alpha Skip Ahead Insider group. But expect this feature to roll out to Xbox Series X|S consoles at large soon enough.

Images from Eden show the ability to select your old gamerpic on the Xbox Series X|S gamerpic menu. But the feature is still in testing and could be tweaked to accommodate other images by the time it goes live.

There are also some caveats – you can currently only select the gamerpic you used when you last logged into your Xbox 360. That means if you want to change that, you’ll need an Xbox 360 to hand to log in and change it up. Additionally, this option will only be available if you had an Xbox 360 gamerpic in the first place.

Still, it’s a pretty neat way to celebrate the era of Halo 3 and Gears of War 2, among others.

