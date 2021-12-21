Hear Thai rapper MILLI’s remix of BIBI’s single ‘The Weekend’

Thai rapper and singer MILLI has released her remix of South Korean artist BIBI’s single ‘The Weekend’.

Out today (December 21) via 88rising’s YouTube channel, MILLI – real name Danupha Khanatheerakul – adds verses about how she’s going crazy for her lover and waiting for his phone call to arrive.

In an accompanying video, MILLI takes centre-stage. She performs the remix in an abandoned building, spitting her lyrics while dancing to the groovy anthem at the same time.

Watch MILLI perform her bouncy remix of BIBI’s ‘The Weekend’ below:

Earlier this month, BIBI shared the first remix of the single, featuring Canadian artist 347aidan. A few days before its release, she dropped with the track’s official music video, a dark visual where the soloist engages in a mysterious relationship with a tattooed man.

In October, the South Korean singer and 88rising collaborated with Samsung to create a “fun mode” music video, released simultaneously along with the track.

Meanwhile, MILLI previously collaborated with another South Korean singer in October. She worked with Stray Kids’ Changbin and fellow Thai rapper F.HERO for the single ‘Mirror Mirror’. Her latest solo work is the track called ‘Believer’.