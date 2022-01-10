NOAH share new re-recorded single ‘Bintang Di Surga’ with music video

Indonesian rock band NOAH (formerly known as Peterpan) have shared a fresh re-recording of ‘Bintang Di Surga’, their lead single from the 2004 album of the same name.

The new version arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (January 7), alongside an accompanying music video that has amassed over 7million views and counting since its release.

Watch the new music video for ‘Bintang Di Surga’ below.

The music video is an updated recreation of its 2004 predecessor. It retains the gunmetal grit of the original, this time adding in souped-up CGI effects and casting new faces – Indonesian actors Jefri Nichol and Anya Geraldine – as its main leads.

The recently released re-recording is the first track from Peterpan’s 2004 album of the same name, which is currently being reworked for a release in the near future. In December, NOAH released a re-recorded version of Peterpan’s debut, ‘Taman Langit’.

Besides ‘Taman Langit’ and the upcoming ‘Bintang Di Surga’ albums, NOAH are also planning to re-record Peterpan’s 2007 record ‘Hari Yang Cerah’ as part of their Second Chance series. A release date for the ‘Bintang Di Surga’ and ‘Hari Yang Cerah’ re-recordings have yet to be announced.

In early December, NOAH won the award for Best Band at the 2021 Indonesian Music Awards for their song ‘Kala Cinta Menggoda’.

NOAH got their start as Peterpan in 2000, before changing their name in August 2012, expressing that the new moniker better suits their music.