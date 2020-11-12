One kick is all it takes: ‘FIFA 21’ users can now play as Dua Lipa

FIFA 21 users can now play as Dua Lipa as part of the game’s latest update – check out the preview images below.

The latest instalment in the long-running EA Sports series was released on various consoles last month (October 9). As FIFA 21 Updates note, a host of celebrities have joined the title’s ‘FIFA Volta’ mode.

Lipa, who released her latest album ‘Future Nostalgia’ this year, now features alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton, David Beckham and DJ Snake.

In a new update for @EASPORTSFIFA’s #FIFA21, you can play as Dua Lipa! pic.twitter.com/AFNvHwkrU2 — Dua Lipa News (@dlipanews) November 12, 2020

Advertisement

With the latest #FIFA21 title update, @EASPORTSFIFA added some celebrity faces for #VOLTA21: 👀 🔹️ Dua Lipa

🔹️Lewis Hamilton

🔹️ Daniel Ricciardo

🔹️ DJ Snake

🔹️ Joel Embiid

🔹️ Fred

🔹️ David Beckham#FUT21 #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/J82nVTXQox — FIFA 21 Updates – ⚽️ (@FIFA21Updates) November 12, 2020

“Didn’t have Dua Lipa in FIFA on my 2020 bingo card,” wrote one fan on Twitter. Another said: “Dua Lipa playing for the lads in FIFA. Guaranteed to score more goals than Griggs.”

The next-gen version of FIFA 21 (PS5 and Xbox Series X) will launch on December 4, while the enhanced PC edition will arrive at some point next year. Players who own current-gen versions of the game also will be entitled to a free next-gen upgrade, but only for the equivalent next-gen console – for example, PS4 to PS5.

Players have until the launch of FIFA 22, supposed sometime in late-2021, to claim their upgraded version of FIFA 21. Additionally, users who own physical copies of the game have been advised to hold on to the discs as they will be required to launch the game on next-gen consoles.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa is set to release an album of ‘Future Nostalgia’ B-sides next year. A collaboration between the singer and Miley Cyrus is also reportedly on the way, with Cyrus promising that it will drop “pretty soon”.