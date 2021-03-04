‘Panalo’ rapper Ez Mil to perform on ‘ASAP Natin To’ this weekend

America-based Filipino rapper Ez Mil has been scheduled to make his live TV debut with a performance on ASAP Natin ‘To on Sunday, March 7.

The performance was announced by ASAP Natin ‘To on social media on Tuesday night (March 2). Per the announcement, Ez Mil will be performing his viral track, ‘Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)’.

FIRST & EXCLUSIVE ON ASAP NATIN TO!

Pinoy Pride Trending Fil-Am Rapper &

MYX Global Featured Artist – EZ MIL! Watch his FIRST global TV performance and EXCLUSIVE live version of “Panalo” ngayong Linggo, March 7, 12nn, dito lang sa ASAP Natin ‘To! pic.twitter.com/LZCXOFAbdy — ASAP Natin ‘To (@ASAPOFFICIAL) March 2, 2021

Ez Mil released ‘Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)’ in July last year as part of his debut album ‘Act 1’. However, the track only blew up earlier this year, when the Philippines-born Las Vegas-based rapper performed the track on the Wish USA Bus.

While many praised the rapper for the hard-hitting Pinoy pride anthem, the track was also criticised for its inaccurate claim that Filipino hero Lapu-Lapu was beheaded at the Battle of Mactan in 1521 – a clash from which Lapu-Lapu and his warriors actually emerged victorious over Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Last month, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines issued a statement on the track, saying that while the Commission “welcomes new songs that inspire our people to think great and be informed of their history”, it urges Filipinos to “not compromise history and be conscious of our accountability on what we are conveying to our people”.

Ez Mil has since apologised for “twisting how things were” but maintained his stance that he would not change the track’s lyrics. “I do not intend to have a corrected version of the song because I feel like that will ruin the integrity of the recording. It blew up because it made people talk and I will let it stay that way,” he told ABS-CBN News.

In other news, it was announced in mid-February that the ‘Panalo’ rapper would be staging a virtual concert in April. The concert will feature guest performers Blade, Dimpztuh, Tynolyfe, Sauceboss, Raining Sorrow and Hbom.

The show, dubbed Ez Mil Live Virtual Concert, will premiere on KTX.ph on April 17 at 8pm PST/April 18 at 12pm Philippine time. Early bird tickets are available now on the platform at PHP249, which will give viewers 24-hour access to the show.

On February 27, Mil released a new version of ‘Panalo’ titled ‘Panalo (Pacquiao Version)’, in which he lashed out at all his critics, making multiple references to boxer Manny Pacquiao in the ring. Hear it below: