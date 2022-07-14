Parokya ni Edgar deliver new single ‘Until Now’ with Gracenote’s Eunice and Jazz Jorge

Filipino band Parokya ni Edgar have released a new track, ‘Until Now’, featuring members from fellow Filipino rock outfit Gracenote.

The accompanying clip depicts the band delivering in an intimate session held by a bonfire. Performed together with vocalist Eunice Jorge and guitarist Jazz Jorge of Gracenote, the track features a stripped-down arrangement, replete with acoustic guitars and strings.

Watch the video for ‘Until Now’:

The single marks the second partnership between the two Filipino bands. Their first collaboration was on the 2019 track, ‘Bakit Ganyan Ka?’.

Earlier this January, Parokya Ni Edgar shared for their track ‘Rosas’, which starred celebrity couple Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio. The track was taken from their 11th studio album, ‘Borbolen’, which dropped last December. The effort was their first album in five years, following 2016’s ‘Pogi Years Old’.

In an earlier review, NME praised ‘Borbolen’ for its tongue-in-cheek humour. In a glowing four-star review, writer Khyne Palumar dubbed it a record with its “irreverence and shameless sentimentality” “still firmly intact”, carrying “emotions and stylistic textures that tick vital boxes: wit, humour, heart.”

Meanwhile, Gracenote’s most recent work was ‘Sindi’, a indie-rock tinged single the band dropped earlier in the month (July 1). The track followed last December’s ‘Apektado’. The band’s most recent full-length record was the 2020 effort, ‘Small World’.