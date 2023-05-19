PENTAGON’s Hui says “not everyone approved” of him joining ‘Boys Planet’

South Korean singer Hui, of the K-pop boyband PENTAGON, has touched on his experience on the Mnet reality TV show Boys Planet.

Hui recently completed on Boys Planet, where he made it to the show’s finale but just missed making it into the newly formed boyband ZEROBASE1. Since then, he has opened up about his time on the TV show in an interview with Korea JoongAng Daily.

“I went in thinking that I don’t have much,” he said. “But once the show started, I got a glimpse into how others view me and what I already have. I’m so thankful for my fans who stuck with me and supported my journey on the show.”

Hui added that prior to officially joining Boys Planet, he had spoken to the members of PENTAGON and that “not everyone approved”. He added: “Some supported my decision, but some members were sad about it.”

The singer added that his agency CUBE Entertainment were also opposed to the idea. “They worried that my previous career as a singer producer might be affected. […] So I kept it simple and just said, ‘I want to do this. I think we need a challenge’,” he said.

“I knew it could seem like a sad and disappointing choice to my fans too, but that was more reason to tell myself that I have to create something positive out of this [audition]. I had to believe in myself, that I simply must do great.”

Hui then revealed the main reason he wanted to join Boys Planet, which was to bring more attention to PENTAGON. “My goal was to get more people to know about me through this show, and consequently make PENTAGON more known as well,” he said. “But it was also a challenge Hui, as an individual, needed in order to grow.”

In other PENTAGON news, member Yanan is currently participating in the Chinese reality television competition series Youth π Plan. The series also features Former CLC member Elkie and Singaporean singer Shye.