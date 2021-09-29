SB19 to perform alongside The Juans, Matthaios and more for free virtual event

SB19 are on the line-up for TM Doble Dekada Piyestang Pina-Easy, a virtual event by the Filipino cellular giant TM.

The free event will be held on October 5 at 6pm via the TM Tambayan Facebook page, where audiences will get to take part in a raffle and other surprise offers, its press release reads.

The P-pop group are set to perform alongside pop-rock bands The Juans and Silent Sanctuary, along with rapper Matthaios, actor Alden Richards, singer Riva Quenery and more.

Advertisement

All of these artists were involved in the collaborative song ‘TM Doble Dekada (Samahang Pina-Easy)’, which celebrated the company’s 20th anniversary in June.

Yesterday, the group released a clip featuring the five members covering the song in a car, with SB19’s Justin behind the wheel. Watch the clip below.

SB19 released their latest EP ‘Pagsibol’ in July. The pop group are currently scheduled to perform for FORTE: A Pop Orchestra Concert on October 17.

Over the past week, the group slowly revealed the setlist for FORTE. SB19 will perform the songs ‘Tilaluha’, ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’, ‘Ikako’, ‘MAPA’, ‘SLMT’, and ‘MANA’, and will be backed by the Battig Chamber Orchestra with the SSC Chamber Choir.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, group member Ken released his solo debut single ‘Palayo’ under the moniker FELIP. Ken also featured on Matthaios’ debut EP, ‘The Boy Wonder’, which was released in August. That same month, The Juans released a new single ‘Dulo’, which marks a new phase for the band.