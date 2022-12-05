Sting announces ‘My Songs’ concerts in Manila next year

Sting has announced a third Southeast Asia stop for March 2023 in Manila, the Philippines as part of his ongoing ‘My Songs’ world tour.

The concerts are set to take place at The Theatre at Solaire this March 17 and 18, with Fiction Plane frontman Joe Sumner accompanying the rock icon in a guest appearance. Tickets for the concerts will go on sale this December 9 via Ticketworld, though prices have yet to be released at the time of writing.

The Manila concerts join Sting’s previously announced tour dates in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan. Sting will perform a five-date run in Japan with stops in Tokyo, Nagoya, Hiroshima between March 8 and March 14 before heading to Manila for his concerts there. He will then make his way to Malaysia for a show in Kuala Lumpur on March 20, before performing at Singapore’s Star Theatre on March 22.

It is currently unclear if additional Asia tour dates will be announced.

📣 We’re thrilled to announce that 17-time Grammy Award winner and legendary musician Sting is coming to Manila!Sting:… Posted by Live Nation Philippines on Saturday, December 3, 2022

Sting has been tipped to perform material from his solo projects as well as songs from the iconic catalogue of The Police on the tour.

He sold his entire songwriting catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group in a deal earlier this year in February. The deal, which was reportedly worth over $250 million, includes the rights to all of Sting’s solo songs and the songs he wrote for The Police. In a statement, Sting explained the rationale behind the move, saying, “It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work have a home where it is valued and respected – not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations.”

The Asian tour dates for Sting’s ‘My Songs’ 2023 tour are:

March:

08 – Sun Plaza – Hiroshima, Japan

09 – Castle Hall – Osaka, Japan

11 – Ariake Arena – Tokyo, Japan

12 – Ariake Arena – Tokyo, Japan

14 – Gaishi Hall – Nagoya, Japan

17 – The Theatre at Solaire – Manila, Philippines

18 – The Theatre at Solaire – Manila, Philippines

20 – Plenary Hall – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

22 – Star Theatre – Singapore