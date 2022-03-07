Tabitha Nauser to perform free concert this April

Singaporean pop artist Tabitha Nauser will be staging a performance at the upcoming Swiss Weeks 2022 festival in April, marking her first live show in two years.

Nauser took to Instagram on Monday (March 7) to announce her concert at the Flower Field Hall in Gardens by the Bay on April 17. Nauser – who is of Swiss and Indian heritage – said she will be partnering with the Embassy of Switzerland in Singapore to represent her Swiss roots. She also noted that her show was not a ticketed event and will be free to those who wish to attend.

Advertisement

“It’s been such a long time since there has been Live music with an audience, so it wouldn’t be fair to charge those that want to listen to music… and so we’ve made this a FREE event!” she said.

“All you have to do is register yourself, BUT tickets are LIMITED so you’ll have to be quick!…Can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces!!” Registration for the concert can be found at this link.

While the concert is free of charge for fans, participants above the age of 12 are required to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status via Singapore’s TraceTogether app prior to entering the venue. The attendees will also be required to wear a mask at all times, including during photo-taking sessions.

In June last year, Nauser released her latest single ‘When Will I Be Loved’ with an accompanying video. The single and video clip arrived after she released the track ‘Slow Down’ in February, following two singles ‘Keep My Distance’ and ‘Vices’ in 2021.

In 2019, Nauser released her three-track EP ‘Thing I Should’ve said’ independently after her departure from Sony Music.