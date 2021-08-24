Kim Yoo-jung says she joined ‘Lovers Of The Red Sky’ because of its director

South Korean actress Kim Yoo-jung has shared the reason behind her decision to join the cast of the upcoming historical drama Lovers Of The Red Sky.

During a recent interview with Allure Korea, the 21-year-old was asked what her decision-making process was like when it comes to selecting a new acting project. Kim explained that it varies, depending on “what attracts me at the time”, while noting that “there are times when I pick a project because I really like the director”, as translated by Soompi.

One such project is the forthcoming SBS series Lovers Of The Red Sky, in which she plays the lead character Hong Chun-gi, a blind girl who miraculously gains vision and goes on to become the only female painter in the Joseon Dynasty. “I looked forward to Lovers Of The Red Sky because the director, Jang Tae-yoo, is famous for historical productions,” she explained.

Kim also spoke about her passion for painting and drawing, and how that affected her performance in the upcoming historical fantasy-romance series. “I found that [having painting as a hobby in real life] does help [with my acting],” she said. “I feel like I can experience emotions better.”

“When you get used to acting, there are times when you just recite lines out of habit. But now that I’m expressing myself in different ways, I have more fun with the emotions that I’m portraying,” Kim added.

Lovers Of The Red Sky is scheduled to premiere on August 30 and will be broadcasted on South Korean free-to-air network SBS. The channel previously released two different trailers for the forthcoming series.

Lovers Of The Red Sky is based on a novel of the same name by Korean author Jung Eun-gwol, whose works also includes Sungkyungkwan Scandal and The Moon Embracing The Sun. Notably, both latter novels have also previously been successfully adapted for television.