Over the years, more than a few of Hollywood’s biggest names have donned the cowl. From Adam West’s lycra-clad crusader in the ’60s, to Christian Bale and his gritty, gravel-voiced modern take on Gotham’s protector – every new actor has something different to add to the role. Now, there’s a new dark knight on the prowl.

Directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and starring some of Hollywood’s hottest talent, Warner Bros’ upcoming superhero drama is a whole new take on the world’s greatest detective. Similar – but not connected – to this year’s Joker origin story, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the lead and will be a standalone effort.

Eager to know more? Here’s everything we know so far about The Batman movie…

Latest update:

Director Matt Reeves has spoken to Nerdist during the production hiatus (announced March 14) about his idea to give The Batman a “humanist” bent.

And Jeffrey Wright, who will portray Commissioner Gordon, has spoken to Collider about Reeves’ vision for the movie, how he’s approaching his own role, and how the film is about much more than Batman’s central character. “All of us are working together to create a tone and a language and an energy and a vibe that is specific to our film,” he said.

When is The Batman out in cinemas?

The Batman is due in US cinemas on 25 June 2021.

A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

What’s The Batman‘s working title?

According to a recent listing on the website Production Weekly, The Batman‘s working title as it heads into production is currently Vengeance.

Who is in The Batman cast?

Robert Pattinson as the Batman

UPDATE: Robert Pattinson begins training for The Batman movie.

Robert Pattinson has officially begun preparing for Batman’s action sequences, as the first photos of him in training have been released.

The actor has been working with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu red and black belt athlete Rigan Machado, who has worked with the likes of Vin Diesel, Ashton Kutcher and Charlie Hunnam in the past.

Machado posted a series of Instagram images with the caption “Jiujitsu brother”, showing the actor in fighting mode on a training mat.

Pat-man is actually happening, folks. The former Twilight icon turned indie star was announced earlier this year, but he’s not completely sure how it happened at all. “It’s kind of insane,” Pattinson told Esquire this month. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

Pattinson previously teased an “interesting direction” for the new movie, saying it would be “something from the comics which hasn’t really been explored yet”.

In an interview with Access in October 2019, Pattinson revealed that his The Lighthouse co-star Willem Dafoe could inspire his take on Batman’s recognisable voice.

“Willem’s voice in this is quite inspiring for it to be honest. It is pretty similar to the voice I’m gonna do,” he explained. “I think Batman has a sort of pirate-y kind of voice, I think that would really suit him.”

Originally, Ben Affleck was supposed to reprise the role he’d filled for 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. However, circumstances arose which meant the 47-year-old had to vacate the role as well as drop out of writing and directing the new project.

Pattinson has revealed why he decided to return to big-budget films after a recent habit of choosing independent flicks, saying: “Big movies, generally the parts aren’t as interesting — at least the stuff that was coming my way. I guess there was some fear.”

“I think I probably would have been a little bit nervous to have gone straight into [Batman] immediately after [Twilight],” he added.

Talking about putting on the iconic Batsuit for the first time, Pattinson added: “It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff. I put it on. I remember saying to Matt [Reeves, writer/director], ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit. You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating.

“You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

Pattinson has admitted that he was annoyed about the rumours of his casting before it was officially announced, mainly because he hadn’t even auditioned for the role yet and felt he might lose the role as a result.

“I hadn’t even done the audition,” he told Time Out. “It’s just nerve-wracking because I was really excited about it and you think: really, is this how I’m going to lose this role? It’s the most annoying circumstances to lose something.”

Recalling being grilled about the reports at a film premiere, the actor added: “Everyone was like: ‘Is that true, is that true?’ And it wasn’t true at the time, I hadn’t got the job. It was pretty terrifying.”

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

UPDATE: Speaking about landing the part of Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz told Variety: “I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s kind of it.

“But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day. All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me, but to everybody else culturally — and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated.”

She added: “Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world.”

As for working with Pattinson, Kravitz revealed ahead of filming: “I’ve never worked with him before, but we’ve been together for the last few weeks, I had to camera test with him and now we’ve been training together and rehearsing together and he’s just a delightful person and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor.

“I think he’s perfect for the role and it’s going to be such an adventure. I’m excited to have him as my partner in crime and to be there to support each other, because it’s intense. It’s going to be a long shoot and there’s a lot of pressure, and I know he has my back and I have his.”

For the part of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Reeves has turned to someone a little more experienced in the art of the comic book movie.

Following her stint voicing the same character in The Lego Batman Movie (2017), Zoe Kravitz will star as Kyle, athletic burglar and – per the comics – long-running love interest of Batman.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter last week (October 15), Kravitz clinched the role after reading with Pattinson and three other candidates. Director Matt Reeves seemed to confirm the casting on social media when he tweeted a short video of Kravitz answering her phone.

Paul Dano as The Riddler

Many fans can still remember Jim Carrey’s take on the crazed supervillain (1995’s Batman Forever), but now another of Hollywood’s zaniest stars will put their spin on Edward Nigma.

Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood) hit the headlines last week when it was revealed he was in talks to take on a role in Reeves’ The Batman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dano was confirmed last week, after previous rumours suggested Jonah Hill would be coming on board as the project’s lead villain.

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

Light the Bat-signal, there’s a new police chief in town. Rumoured for most of the summer, Westworld favourite Jeffrey Wright has signed up to play Commissioner James W. Gordon in Reeves new movie.

Reluctant ally of Batman and detective for Gotham City Police Department, Gordon was previously played by Oscar-winner Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s critically-acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy. He is a suspicious-yet-loyal servant of justice who always has the public’s interest at heart.

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Director Matt Reeves confirmed the casting of Turturro via Twitter on November 22. The actor will portray the underground crime boss who was first seen in 1987’s Batman: Year One.

Carmine Falcone has previously been played by Tom Wilkinson in 2005’s Batman Begins, with John Doman also taking on the role for the Gotham TV show.

Peter Sarsgaard

UPDATE: Matt Reeves confirmed that Peter Sarsgaard had joined the cast on Twitter on December 6, 2019. Insiders and fans were speculating that he will take on the role of Harvey Dent, AKA the villain Two-Face.

But on January 28, 2020 in its official announcement of The Batman beginning principal photography, Warner Bros revealed Peter Sarsgaard’s character will be Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson, according to Cinema Blend.

So despite him not playing Dent, like him, Sarsgaard’s character will work as Gotham City’s chief prosecutor.

The actor already has a personal connection to the Batman franchise as his wife, Maggie Gyllenhaal, played Rachel Dawes in 2008’s The Dark Knight.

He also has a connection to DC Comics adaptations. He portrayed the villainous Hector Hammond in 2011’s Green Lantern.

Colin Farrell as The Penguin

After months of conversations, Matt Reeves seems to have confirmed that Colin Farrell will join the project after tweeting “Wait – is that you, #Oz?” alongside a GIF of the actor in In Bruges.

“Oz” refers to a shortened version of The Penguin’s full name, Oswald Cobblepot – so all signs point to Farrell finally jumping on board.

Who else might be in the cast of The Batman?

A trio of huge names have also been linked with roles as villains in The Batman.

According to We Got This Covered, True Detective star Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to play Two-Face/Harvey Dent.

He could be joined by Gollum actor Andy Serkis, who, as The Wrap report, is in talks to take on the role of Alfred Pennyworth.

Another role also looks set to have been filled for the new film – up-and-comer Jayme Lawson is set to play a secret role in the film according to Collider.

We Got This Covered also suggested Johnny Depp might be in line to play the Joker in Reeves’ trilogy. Warner Bros have allegedly been eyeing Depp for the role for some time, and could offer a “campy” offering for the films to come.

Can we see any photos of The Batman?

On March 3, director Matt Reeves unveiled the first look at the Batmobile. The night time stills show the new, updated take on the iconic vehicle which now boasts an exposed rear engine. Batman himself is also seen lurking in the shadows in two of the images.

Check out the tweet below:

A Twitter user has shared photos that appear to show Pattinson on set for The Batman, riding a motorbike. It’s not completely clear whether they’re legitimate yet, and only time will tell, but see them below.

The first set photos of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in ‘THE BATMAN’ have seemingly been revealed. (Source: @WadeGrav) pic.twitter.com/PeQVP8IdOZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 6, 2020

Director Matt Reeves shared a picture of a clapperboard on January 27, alerting fans that shooting has started on the anticipated film.

Filming in Glasgow begun in February, 2020, and pictures from the shoot have been revealed. There is also a video clip of Batman seemingly involved in a motorbike race in a graveyard.

tired of this look. where is glitter batman. where is linen jumpsuit batman. where is hawaiian shirt batman. so many unexplored batmen pic.twitter.com/X5SN2PUJx5 — tc (@chillmage) February 21, 2020

Is there any footage of The Batman?

Director Matt Reeves has shared the first footage from the set of The Batman. In the new video, dark and foreboding music is immediately heard before we eventually receive our first look at Robert Pattinson as The Caped Crusader.

Although shrouded in darkness, we can definitely see Batman’s iconic cowl. Check that out below.

What is the plot of The Batman?

Little is known of Matt Reeves upcoming solo adventure, but we have been told it will focus on Bruce Wayne’s younger, more vulnerable years. Other sources claim the film will be set during the 1990s and could show a fresher, less-grizzled version of the Caped Crusader making use of his detective skills, rather than brute strength.

Similarly to Batman Forever, The Batman will see Bats face off against an assortment of baddies from throughout his career. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Reeves revealed his film will feature “a rogues gallery” of villains getting up to no good.

Colin Farrell, who will play The Penguin in the film, has spoken about the script, calling it “gorgeous” while giving little away as to specifics.

“I’m in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who’s the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous,” Farrell told Jimmy Fallon. “It’s all very hush hush,” he added, “but it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.”

Reeves has also spoken about his idea to give The Batman a “humanist” bent.

Talking with Nerdist, he explained his plan as: “I’m going to pitch the version of Batman that I would do, which is going to have a humanist bent. And who knows if they’ll have any interest? If they don’t, then I won’t do it. And that’ll be okay… I was really lucky that they said yes.”

He added that he doesn’t plan for the film to be an origin tale (presumably that means we won’t have to see Wayne’s parents die again). “I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is. Like this guy, he’s majorly struggling, and this is how he’s trying to rise above that struggle,” Reeves said.

“But that doesn’t mean that he even fully understands, you know. It’s that whole idea of the shadow self and what’s driving you, and how much of that you can incorporate, and how much of it you’re doing that you’re unaware of.”

Additionally, Jeffrey Wright, who was Reeves’ choice as Commissioner Gordon, has spoken to Collider about Reeves’ vision for the movie and how he’s approaching his role. “What I do is going to be very specific to Matt Reeves’ vision of Gotham, and it’s going to be reflective of what Robert Pattinson’s Batman is going to be. To pluck one character out of the whole, is a forced idea.

“All of us are working together to create a tone and a language and an energy and a vibe that is specific to our film.”

Where will The Batman be set?

It’s fair to say that The Batman will be likely mostly be set in Gotham, but where specifically? According to Variety, “a handful of scenes” will be filmed in Arkham Asylum, the high-security prison known to comic book fans for housing super-criminals. The film won’t be fully set in Arkham bu the hospital will be featured in some capacity. This comes after it was theorised by fans that writer/director Matt Reeves may be partially drawing inspiration from Rocksteady’s popular Batman: Arkham Asylum video game that saw Batman locked in the psychotic psychiatric institution along with many of his greatest foes.

Is The Batman a sequel to Joker?

In short, no. Speaking at a recent promotional event for horror thriller The Lighthouse, Pattinson described Reeves’ movie as “kind of a different world”. That being said, Warner Bros. appears to be trying to craft a scarier, more gritty extended universe for its DC Comics characters, with one-off origin stories forming the focus of their new direction.

In addition, we saw Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck meet Bruce Wayne for the first time in Joker. Just a young schoolboy, Wayne looked more than a bit perturbed by his future nemesis. Could this fresh-faced upstart grow into Pattinson’s Batman? We’ll have to wait and see.

Has filming begun on The Batman?

Filming on The Batman began in the UK in January 2020. However, on March 14, production was suspended over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Warner Bros. said: “[The] feature production of The Batman will hiatus filming for two weeks beginning today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Updating fans in a new tweet, director Matt Reeves said: “We have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume,” adding that cast and crew are “safe for the moment”.

Yes, we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume… Everyone safe for the moment, thank you for asking, and stay safe too… https://t.co/wDhlYtphlm — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 25, 2020