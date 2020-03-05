The Chats’ ‘Dine N Dash’ music video: behind the scenes

Every time a restaurant bill lands on your table, the thought crosses your mind. But it takes more skill than you think to do the dine and dash. The Chats’ music video for ‘Dine N Dash’, the new single from the Sunshine Coast trio’s upcoming album ‘High Risk Behaviour’, is an ode to the brazen act. NME Australia visited the band on set at Walter’s Steakhouse in Brisbane and got an inside look at their barmiest video yet.

Despite its bourgeois interior, Walter’s is often frequented by Australian and international rock stars. The venue is part-owned by Paul Piticco, former Powderfinger manager and managing director of Secret Service, the company behind Splendour In The Grass.

Plates signed by Tom Morello, Powderfinger, Mumford And Sons and Sneaky Sound System hang in the corridor to the bathroom. The Chats added their own plate to the wall during a break in shooting; it proudly reads “THE CHATS – CHEERS MATE – MUSHY SAUCE FOREVER”.

The premise of ‘Dine N Dash’ is self-explanatory: The Chats hit up a fancy restaurant they have no business being in, disgust the wealthy patrons and commit the song’s titular act before being arrested. The extras had an easy brief, too: dress lavish, eat steak and be repulsed by The Chats’ behaviour. None were difficult tasks.

Guitarist Josh Price was the most creative when it came to desecrating the fine dining plates, dunking lamb chops in a mug of beer that vocalist Eamon Sandwith chugged without hesitation.

Director and Chats co-manager Matt Weston built the video for infamy, not least by securing a cameo from the world’s most famous meal thief – and the inspiration behind ‘Dine N Dash’ – himself. You will remember him from the grainy, ’80s-era arrest footage and his impeccable quips: “Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest!”, “What is the charge? Eating a meal, a succulent Chinese meal?” and “Get your hands off my penis!” among them.

Once Weston heard that this conman – widely believed to be a Hungarian-Australian by the name Paul Charles Dosza, though his identity is still contested to this day – was the inspiration behind ‘Dine N Dash’, the intrepid director decided to track him down. And he succeeded.

We weren’t allowed on set when the ledge was filming his cameo, but witnessed him deliver an impassioned monologue when his time was up.

Below is a taste of what it all looked like behind the scenes, courtesy of NME Australia photographer Matt Walter.