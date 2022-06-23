‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

One of the biggest gaming surprises of 2022 was the announcement of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the sequel to 2019’s FF7 Remake. This game serves as a part 2, continuing the story of Cloud, Aerith and Tifa. It will be the second part in a three-part saga, followed by an as yet unannounced title.

Given that it was only just announced, we do know a fair bit about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. There’s a trailer, showing Cloud and Sephiroth walking side-by-side, and even a rough release date.

As new info on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are announced we’ll update this page, collecting all official details in the lead up to launch. For now, you’ll find the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date, a look at the trailer, and some info on a possible plot and setting.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will release Winter 2023. For now, this is all of the info we have to go off of. The game was revealed during the Final Fantasy VII 25-year anniversary stream that aired June 16, 2022. We’ll likely hear more in the coming months. Once we do, we’ll be sure to update this page.

Latest news

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has only just been revealed, but in the next few months we will probably start to hear more about the game. So far, we’ve seen a short reveal trailer, and gotten a release date. You’ll find the latest news, as it happens, below:

Trailer

Square Enix revealed a first-look at FF7 Rebirth recently. You can check it out above this section. You’ll see Zack carrying Cloud, and Sephiroth walking side-by-side with Cloud.

Where is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth set?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth appears to pick up right where the last game left off. Generally, the game will feature locations outside of Midgar, though that’s really all we know so far. FF7 Remake already altered the timeline drastically when compared to the original game. From this point on, it’s clear that Square Enix intends to tell a slightly different story, with Zack playing a clear role.

Given that the first game in this new trilogy was predominantly set in Midgar, there’s a lot of potential for new locations in the sequel. We’ll have to wait and see how closely Rebirth will follow the events of the original FF7.

Platforms

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has only been announced for PS5 so far. Given that it releases next year, and that Sony has started to sunset its PS4 releases, it’s possible that it will be next-gen only. In terms of an Xbox Series X|S and PC release, these are likely to follow in a staggered release schedule like we saw for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The game did eventually come to PC platforms, but has still yet to launch on Xbox. We’ll have to wait and see whether Square Enix follows a similar pattern for Rebirth.

Characters

In terms of which characters will feature in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we don’t have much to go on. In the trailer we see Cloud and Sephiroth, as well as Zack as part of a flashback. We can assume that Tifa and Aerith will feature, but we have not had confirmation yet. We’ll be sure to add more info once we hear more.

That’s all we know so far about FF7 Rebirth. For more on Final Fantasy, be sure to check out our 4.5/5 star review of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

