Sniper Elite 5 – is it on Xbox Game Pass?

Sniper Elite 5 takes the third-person sneaky gameplay of its predecessor and open it up, adding more creative freedom in the process. Each map is a large open space, filled with enemies to take down and objectives to complete. Some will task you with assassinating targets, while others will see players planting explosives at key strategic choke points.

The wonderfully gory killcam returns, with even more options for players to watch their kills play out in slow motion. As you move from objective to objective, you’ll have the chance to collect gear that can be used in future missions, with new starting locations and load out also unlockable while playing.

One things fans of the series will want to know is whether Sniper Elite 5 is on Xbox Game Pass. We’ll answer that question and more in this guide. Let’s take a look!

Is Sniper Elite 5 on Game Pass?

Yes, Sniper Elite 5 is on Game Pass. It will launch on Xbox Game Pass day one, meaning subscribers will get to play it on Thursday, May 26. It’ll be available on PC and Xbox consoles.

Sniper Elite 5 Game Pass release time

Here’s when you’ll be able to play Sniper Elite 5 on Xbox Game Pass:

US: May 25, 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT

May 25, 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT UK and Europe: May 26, 1am BST / 2am CEST

May 26, 1am BST / 2am CEST Australia: May 26, 8am AWST / 10am AEST

That’s all you need to know about Sniper Elite 5 coming to Game Pass. In our 4/5 star review of Sniper Elite 5 we called it “a bold step forward for a franchise that felt like it was treading water.”

