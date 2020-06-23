‘The Last Of Us Part II’ safe codes: How to find and unlock every safe

The Last Of Us Part II’s safe codes constitute some of the game’s most intricate puzzles, and can be difficult to figure out even for the most trained collectible sleuths out there. Fortunately for you, dear reader, I’ve been playing and noting down these codes as I go. In this article are hints and solutions that’ll hopefully lead you towards the all-important Safecracker trophy and the lovely loot hiding within each of these secure boxes.

If you’re just jumping into The Last Of Us Part II at launch and wish to figure out the locations and codes behind every safe in the game, read on to learn how to crack them!

Spoiler alert: Given that I’m touching upon every safe in the game, this article will span the entire plot of The Last Of Us Part II and inevitably reveal locations, set pieces and characters that you might not want to see if you’re just starting out. The game’s unusual structure makes guides very tricky – just know that if you’re cracking safes as you push through the campaign, please scroll with caution, and be very careful peeking in the second half of the article. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

A note on Advanced Listen Mode

In the accessibility menu of The Last Of Us Part II you can turn on a feature called Advanced Listen Mode. Once activated, press R1 + Circle and Ellie will ping her surroundings to find items and artefacts. If you’re a completionist I recommend you turn this on – it’s a good method to find safes and the collectibles which point you towards the codes that will crack them.