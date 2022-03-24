Amazon Games would “consider” a ‘Lost Ark’ console version

Smilegate and Amazon Games would “consider” making a console version of their MMO Lost Ark.

In a new interview with VG247, Amazon Games’ franchise lead Soomin Park was asked about the possibility of a console version of Lost Ark, specifically an Xbox and PlayStation port.

“If Lost Ark on consoles is something that fans really want, then I think it’s something both parties would consider,” Park said.

In terms of competition, Park also touched on Blizzard Entertainment‘s popular Diablo series, saying, “We definitely feel like there’s an opportunity for Lost Ark to establish itself as a major player, as proven by the amount of success the game has seen so far.”

“One of the things that makes Lost Ark unique is the massive amount of content that allows you to play how you want. If you want to just have a solo RPG experience and play through the story, it’s easy to do so,” he added.

“One consistent aspect of the game is that the combat is designed to be satisfying whether you’re running solo or in a group. Lost Ark definitely scratches an itch for fans of ARPGs, and also implements MMO aspects so well that it’s appealing to fans of that genre as well.”

Amazon Games recently shared that it released the MMO’s March update too soon, saying, “We made a mistake releasing the March game update too quickly after launch.”

Due to the game’s gold-farming bot problem, players have been finding it difficult to get a hold of the materials they need to scale their characters through tier-three progression, making it difficult for them to engage in the more challenging content Lost Ark has to offer. Smilegate has said it is working on battling the bot problem.

In other news, Tango Gameworks’ Shinji Mikami wants to make non-horror games.