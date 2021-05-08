Next-gen update for ‘The Witcher 3’ may use fan-made mods

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s next-gen re-release may be using fan mods to improve quality.

In September last year CD Projekt Red confirmed that an upgraded version of the game would be coming for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, complete with all post-launch content and visual and technical improvements.

Writing in the comments section of their latest video release, modder ‘Halk Hogan’ explained that he had received “an official message from CDPR about cooperation.”

“While it’s not certain yet, it’s very likely that HDRP will be included in the official next generation update. I will inform you what’s next.” the Hogan said.

Hogan’s mod, available via Nexus Mods swaps existing textures from the original game with much higher resolution 4K textures, increasing the visual quality of the game. The mod has been worked on for five years, as Hogan swaps out more textures each year.

Speaking to Kotaku CD Projekt Red said that: “In addition to our own development efforts on the upcoming next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, we are also in talks with creators of various mods for the 2015 release of the game.”

Recently, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz game director of The Witcher 3 resigned from CD Projekt RED after reports of workplace bullying allegations against him.

Tomaszkiewicz announced his resignation through an internal email to CD Projekt RED staff, as reviewed by Bloomberg. According to the outlet, the director wrote that a commission had been formed to look into the workplace bullying allegations against him, for which he had been found not guilty after a months-long investigation.