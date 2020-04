It’s official folks, after six long years it’s confirmed that the next generation of The Sims franchise is finally in the works. Developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts, the popular life simulation game is set to return very soon and will be the sequel to 2014’s The Sims 4.

Although it’s currently still in its conceptual phase, The Sims 5 is reportedly going cloud-based and will feature a brand-new multiplayer component.

Eager to know more? Check out below for everything we know so far about The Sims 5.

What’s the latest news?

The Sims 5 might include multiplayer components

EA CEO Andrew Wilson hints a new Sims franchise is in the pipeline

When will The Sims 5 be released?

An official release date for Sims 5 has not yet been announced. However, based on the current development of content for The Sims 4, speculations point to late 2020 or 2021.

In January 2020, EA CEO Andrew Wilson hinted during the company’s financial briefing that the next generation of The Sims was already in the pre-production phase, as reported by CCN.

Is there a trailer for The Sims 5?

No, a trailer for The Sims 5 is not out yet. It is expected to arrive closer to the game’s release date.

What is The Sims 5 going to be about?

Right now, there’s no clue what Sims 5 will offer but Simmers can expect more “social interaction and competition” in the new game.

During EA’s Q3 financial briefing on January 30, 2020, CEO Andrew Wilson said that the latest entry in the Sims series could feature both single and multiplayer components. He also added that the developers are planning to incorporate elements featured in the now-defunct The Sims Online in the upcoming game.

“As Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation – across platforms in a cloud-enabled world – you should imagine that, while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, and self-improvement motivations, that this notion of social interactions and competition – like the kind of things that were actually present in The Sims Online many, many years ago – that they will start to become part of the ongoing Sims experience in the years to come,” Wilson said, per Sims Community.

He continued, “We are very excited. This is a game that really doesn’t have any competition in its category for delivering and fulfilling these motivations for players and we think is a tremendous growth opportunity for us for many, many years to come.”

What platforms will The Sims 5 be available on?

Judging on past Sims editions, the fifth instalment would likely be debuted on PC before arriving on PlayStation and Xbox. There’s no word if EA will launch Sims on Nintendo’s consoles in the near future.

Are there any expansion packs available for The Sims 5?

Currently, there are no expansion packs announced for The Sims 5. However, based on previous editions of The Sims, there are bound to be expansion packs to accompany the main gameplay experience. Some of the gameplay additions speculated to be included for version five are staples like The Sims Careers, The Sims Pets and The Sims Seasons.

But, of course, it is also possible that the developers at Maxis might roll out more RPG-based expansion packs like the community favourites, The Sims University and The Sims Supernatural, or themed DLCs such as island life, city life and celebrity life, as previously seen with Sims 4.

Are there any stuff packs available for The Sims 5?

No Sims gameplay is complete without stuff packs. Stuff packs for The Sims 5 have not been revealed, however if previous rollouts were any indication, the DLCs will only be announced after the core game is made available.

Previous Sims stuff packs have included home and outdoor living objects, clothing, vehicles and entertainment. The Sims 4 offered 16 (and counting!) stuff packs, including a collaboration with Moschino, while The Sims 3 offered nine. The Sims 2 featured 10 collections. So expect Sims 5 to receive as many stuff packs too.

Are there any game packs available for The Sims 5?

As usual, with every version of The Sims comes a series of game packs, a slightly compact feature compared to EPs. Although none have been announced for Sims 5, Simmers can expect the medium-sized packs to arrive once the core game is made available.

Game packs typically introduce new worlds in the Sims universe. Past Sims game packs have included magical realms, mysterious new towns, and exclusive restaurants and bars. There’s no inkling what Sims 5 game packs might feature, but expect it to offer the same sort of variation.