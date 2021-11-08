Camp Cope return with first song in almost four years, ‘Blue’

Almost four years since the release of their last album, Camp Cope have made their return with new single ‘Blue’.

Released through the trio’s longtime label Poison City, ‘Blue’ is the first taste of Camp Cope’s forthcoming third studio album, which is due out next year, and follows on from 2018’s ‘How To Socialise & Make Friends’.

‘Blue’ is a little softer than some of the band’s previous singles, with lead vocalist Georgia Maq‘s recognisable voice singing: “I put down your pain, but I’ll pick it up again / it’s all blue, that’s why I fit in with you” over the breezy chorus.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Blue’ below:

While details on the band’s new album are scarce, Maq – along with bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich and drummer Sarah Thompson – wrote and recorded it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite ‘How To Socialise & Make Friends’ being released almost four years ago, the band’s members have remained busy individually. Georgia Maq released her debut solo album ‘Pleaser’ at the end of 2019, and followed it up with a two-track project ‘The Garageband Split’ with Kelso – the performance moniker of Hellmrich.

Earlier this year, Maq linked up with Melbourne multi-instrumentalist and producer Alice Ivy to release standalone single ‘Someone Stranger’. She is also set to perform a DJ set at Private Function‘s forthcoming horror-themed Christmas show on December 18 at The Forum in Melbourne.