Check out Slowly Slowly’s energetic new single ‘Blueprint’

Melbourne rockers Slowly Slowly have released an energetic new single, titled ‘Blueprint’.

The track arrived on streaming services today (May 14), following a series of social media teaser posts from the outfit over the past week. Mixed by Jon Gilmore (The 1975, Beabadoobee), ‘Blueprint’ features punchy instrumentals and a catchy lyrical hook.

It arrives alongside a music video, which sees members of the band working dead-end jobs they aren’t thrilled with. One of them gets their hands on a gun, and things go south as they’re mucking around with the weapon.

Check it out below.

Speaking of the track in a press statement, frontman Ben Stewart explained how it came to be during a party prior to the COVID pandemic.

“There was no awkward small talk, no drugs needed to stimulate conversation (granted there was booze), but I’ve got a feeling it was mostly the blistering loud music and the fact we hadn’t all been together in so long. Honestly my house was destroyed the next day, but strangely it just reminded me of what it means to come home to something,” he said.

“Throughout lockdown that feeling of elation completely faded into a distant memory. This song then became something we planned to release after the harshness of it all had blown over — a party track that could become somewhat of a “fist-in-the-air’ moment after realising what we’d all been fighting for.”

Slowly Slowly released their latest record, ‘Race Car Blues’, in 2020. They followed up with a double album extended edition in February this year, featuring new cuts ‘Comets and Zombies’, ‘Low’ and ‘The Level’.

They linked up with pop-punk outfit Yours Truly that same month for the track ‘First Love’, marking Slowly Slowly’s second original new single of the year.