Ed Sheeran to release new single ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with ‘Pokémon’

Ed Sheeran is set to release a new song called ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with Pokémon.

The track is due to land on major streaming platforms next Thursday (September 29) – you can pre-add/pre-save it here.

“To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a new tattoo,” Sheeran said in an announcement video, which features a brief snippet of the forthcoming single. He then unveiled a fresh inking of Squirtle on his arm.

“I think it fits right in, yeah?” the star captioned the post – check out the clip below.

Sheeran has also shared the official cover artwork for ‘Celestial’, an animated image of himself with Pikachu on his shoulder.

Ed x @pokemon collaboration confirmed, we love to see it! ‘Celestial’ will be out September 29th ✨ https://t.co/rKOG5Thot1 pic.twitter.com/FzHJj7YO5k — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) September 22, 2022