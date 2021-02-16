Falls Festival warns against fake Facebook events in wake of 2021 cancellation

Falls Festival has warned punters of Facebook pages pretending to represent the festival and creating fake Facebook events.

As first reported by Pilerats, a slew of Facebook events pretending to promote various cancelled festivals have been circulating the platform, including Laneway Festival, Origin Fields, Beyond The Valley and more.

One example Pilerats used was an event promoting a Fremantle leg for Falls Festival, saying it would take place later this month, despite Falls cancelling its 2020/21 events back in August of last year.

Representatives for Falls took to social media to share their warning, writing, “It has come to our attention that there are a large amount of Facebook pages who are pretending to be us and these pages have created fake events.”

“When there is Falls Festival news, rest assured, you guys will be hearing it first from us,” the statement continued.

Falls fam!! 🧡It has come to our attention that there are a large amount of Facebook pages who are pretending to be us… Posted by Falls Music and Arts Festival on Monday, February 15, 2021

At the time of the event’s cancellation, a representative wrote, “[I]n May, as the nation seemed to be moving into recovery mode, we were optimistic about forging ahead and supporting our local industry with an all-Aussie edition of Falls Festival.

However, due to a surge of COVID-19 cases at the time, it was determined that it wouldn’t “be possible to hold Falls Festival in our regular New Year’s timeframe”.

The event had promised an all-Australian lineup for its run across the New Year’s period, but that lineup was never revealed.