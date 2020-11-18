KIAN returns with smooth new jam ‘Sunbeam’

Singer-songwriter KIAN is back with his second single of 2020, the soulful ‘Sunbeam’.

The track, out today (November 18), follows on from KIAN’s first track of the year, ‘Every Hour’. Like its predecessor, ‘Sunbeam’ leans into the 18-year-old’s R&B influences and foregrounds his smooth singing voice.

KIAN wrote ‘Sunbeam’ with Djeisan Suskov, who co-produced the track alongside BENEE collaborator, Josh Fountain. Listen to ‘Sunbeam’ below:

Per a press release, KIAN said the song “is about my current relationship and what I believe others feel in positive relationships.”

“I believe there is a special warmth that I feel with my partner and that others feel from their partners or friendships, much like the sunshine beaming down to give energy and growth.

“I thought that it would be a great thing to write about. I feel as if in my life I’ve been in need or in search of warmth and I think I’ve been able to find that in her.”

KIAN first garnered attention after winning triple j’s Unearthed High Competition in 2018 with a song he wrote at age 14.

Since then, he has racked up several million streams on his music and earned an ARIA nomination for his 2019 track ‘Waiting’. The song appeared on KIAN’s debut EP, ‘BLISS’, which hit shelves last year.

There is no word yet on whether ‘Sunbeam’ and ‘Every Hour’ will appear on a future body of work from the singer-songwriter.