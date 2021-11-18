Listen to Beddy Rays’ high-powered new single ‘On My Own’

Brisbane punk rockers Beddy Rays are back with a high-powered new single, titled ‘On My Own’.

It’s a characteristically punchy cut from the four-piece, driven by thrashing guitars and gutsy drums. Taking to Instagram today (November 19) to announce the track’s release, the outfit described it as a “bit of a personal one”.

“It really means a lot to us!” they wrote. “We hope it has the same effect on you.”

Listen to ‘On My Own’ below.

It’s the third original single from the outfit this year, having kicked off with ‘Wait A While’ back in March. They later followed up with ‘Weekend On Repeat’ in August, which was produced by BUGS‘ drummer Brock Weston.

Just last month, they covered Thelma Plum‘s ‘Better In Blak’ for triple j’s Like A Version. Speaking of their song choice, vocalist and guitarist Jacko Van Issum said: “You grow up being Indigenous, you hear a lot of racism all the time.”

“I think this song is so beautiful that it’s she’s [sic] just saying ‘I look better in blak’ because she’s just being proud of who she is and where she’s from. And I’ve sort of taken that on a lot in my life as well.”