Music producer Paul Epworth has opened up about his work with Adele over the years in a new interview.

Epworth, who co-wrote ‘Rolling in the Deep’ and the Oscar-winning Bond song ‘Skyfall’ with Adele, told The Times that working with Adele brings new pressures as a result of the early success the pair enjoyed.

“Every time there’s a little bit more pressure,” Epworth said. “It comes from the fact the first f***ing thing we did was ‘Rolling in the Deep.’

“There’s more expectation from her and from me. And maybe I put pressure on myself to try and recreate it? It’s very difficult. We’d pick up the guitar and go, ‘Can’t do it.’ It feels like we’re trying to retread old ground.”

Epworth continued: “With every creative relationship there has to be an intrinsic sense of trust, and also a desire to explore, but it’s hard to explore if time is limited.

“You’re searching for the diamond when everything’s still carbon,” Epworth added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Epworth said he hadn’t received a call yet from Adele about working on her upcoming album which is rumoured to be coming later this year.

In response to whether a new album was on the way, Epworth said: “I don’t know” and then added: “My phone ain’t ringing!”

Back in August, Adele told fans she has “no idea” when her new album will be released, after confirming earlier this summer it had been delayed.

The star is currently working on the follow up to her hit third ‘25’, which was released in 2015.

In February, the singer was filmed telling the audience at a friend’s wedding to “expect my album in September.” However, in June, her manager confirmed new material would not be released then.

“It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready,” Jonathan Dickins said. “I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”

Adele herself then spoke about the album’s release in August. “Adele where’s the album?” A fan asked on her Instagram page on Friday (August 14). “I honestly have no idea,” she replied.

The musician is reportedly working with producer Raphael Saadiq on what will be her fourth studio album, as well as singer John Legend.